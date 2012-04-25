Brent hovers above $118 ahead of FOMC outcome

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Brent crude stayed above $118 a barrel on Wednesday as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some investors hoping to hear hints of further monetary easing.

A third round of monetary stimulus, also called QE3, via bond-buying by the Fed should boost liquidity in markets and lift appetite for riskier assets like oil.

“We are not expecting drastic changes from the Fed, but we are hoping to hear hints about QE3,” said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives manager at Newedge Brokerage.

“Trading will be quiet throughout the day until we get closer to the end of the meeting.”

Brent crude rose 13 cents to $118.29 a barrel by 0218 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $103.70.

Analysts say the U.S. central bank will likely show it is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs.

Investors wishing for clues into the prospect of a further monetary easing may be disappointed, they say, with U.S. economic growth just firm enough to weaken the case for more stimulus through Fed purchases of government or mortgage bonds.

But the latest U.S. data was a mixed bag, showing February home prices rising for the first time in 10 months while a measure of consumer confidence last month fell more than expected.

Also supporting U.S. crude, oil inventories in the world’s top consumer fell last week for the first time in five weeks, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday, against expectations for a build.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 985,000 barrels in the week to April 20, compared with analyst expectations of a 2.7-million-barrel increase.

Gasoline stocks fell 3.6 million barrels, dropping more sharply than the expected 900,000 barrels, and distillate inventories decreased 3.56 million barrels, the API said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s own stockpiles report is due later on Wednesday.