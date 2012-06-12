FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Oil weakens with euro zone crisis, ample supplies
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 12, 2012 / 9:58 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Oil weakens with euro zone crisis, ample supplies

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 5 to show U.S. crude at 9-month low, not 1
year)	
    * Market optimism over Spanish bank bailout fades
    * Saudi's Naimi happy with current OPEC output target
    * OPEC report leaves oil demand forecast unchanged for H2
    * Coming Up: API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT

    By Julia Payne	
    LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures fell close to
$97 a barrel on Tuesday, extending losses on fears the euro zone
debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening
demand growth, while OPEC is seen likely to keep production
levels unchanged. 	
    Optimism over a bailout for Spain's troubled banks faded
because of concerns about the package's impact on public debt,
while uncertainty surrounding elections in Greece on Sunday
compounded worries the crisis in Europe will deepen. 	
     The euro has retreated from a near three-week high
of $1.2672 as the initial euphoria from Spain's 100 billion euro
($125.1 billion) bank rescue fizzled. 	
    Brent crude futures fell 85 cents to $97.15 by 1230
GMT. Earlier in the session, prices fell as low as $96.62 a
barrel, close to this year's low of $95.63 struck on June 4. 	
    U.S. oil was down 17 cents at $82.53 a barrel after
hitting a nine-month low at $81.07. 	
    "Europe is significantly affecting the growth outlook, and
given China is already weak, further deterioration in the euro
zone crisis could tip the global economy into a recession," said
Guy Wolf, a macro strategist at Marex Spectron. 	
    "Despite that, the supply side in energy does not look
particularly bearish, and the 'Iran premium' has been largely
priced out." 	
    Crude futures on Monday rallied more than $2 after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on the loan to Spain to tackle the
problems of debt-stricken banks. But doubts about the deal
emerged overnight, rekindling concerns that Madrid's financial
woes would worsen. 	
    The EU has already begun discussing contingency plans for a
Greek exit, including withdrawal limits at bank automated teller
 machines. 	
    Cyprus, which is heavily exposed to Greece, said on Monday
that before the end of this month it may become the fifth member
of the currency bloc to apply for an international bailout.
 	
    "It is a data-heavy week with the OPEC meeting and the IEA
(International Energy Agency) monthly report. OPEC is expected
to yield little change," said Tobias Merath, head of private
banking commodity research at Credit Suisse, "Weaker China data
could also change IEA oil demand projections."	
 	
    	
    OPEC OUTPUT TARGET	
    Oil is also under pressure following comments top exporter
Saudi Arabia intends to keep production at current levels,
despite a recent fall in crude prices.	
    Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al Naimi said on Tuesday he
was happy with OPEC's current oil output target. 	
    But OPEC's price hawks have called on Saudi Arabia to rein
in excess production to stem a slide in oil prices that has
knocked $30 a barrel off crude since March.  	
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC)meets on Thursday in Vienna to chart production policy.
Supply from the 12-member group, running nearly 2 million
barrels per day above a self-imposed production ceiling of 30
million bpd, is at its highest since 2008.	
    "The oversupply will keep going into countries'
inventories," said Carsten Fritsch, an oil analyst at
Commerzbank, "OPEC is unlikely to reduce production. But the
hawks will want to cut, so there is a risk of no common
agreement, like last June."	
    OPEC is producing above its latest demand forecast. OPEC
sees demand for its oil as unchanged at an average of 30.74
million barrels per day in the second half of the year, its
monthly report said. 	
    Saudi Arabia has lifted output sharply to 10 million barrels
a day, a 30-year high, to prevent inflated fuel prices from
choking off global growth and to help offset any disruption in
supplies from the Middle East associated with sanctions against
Iran.	
    Industry data due later today from top consumer the United
States will help provide further direction to prices.	
    U.S. crude supplies were forecast to have fallen last week
for the second straight time, due to lower imports, a
preliminary Reuters poll showed.  	
    ($1 = 0.7993 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Julia Payne in London and Manash Goswami in
Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
