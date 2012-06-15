Brent rises towards $98, OPEC keeps output target steady

* OPEC hopes Saudis will cut output target, stick to ceiling

* World economies prepare for panic after Greek polls

* U.S. jobless benefits claims rise for 5th time in six weeks

* Coming Up: U.S. industrial production, May; 1315 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Brent futures rose towards $98 on Friday, extending gains after producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of the year, although the uncertainty surrounding Europe’s debt crisis capped further gains.

The OPEC deal to retain its output limit at 30 million barrels a day implies a cut in supply of 1.6 million bpd. Extra oil from Saudi Arabia has been largely responsible for lifting actual OPEC output to 31.6 million bpd, well in advance of the group’s formal target, first set in December.

Brent crude gained 72 cents to $97.89 a barrel by 0214 GMT. U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $84.58 a barrel, after settling $1.29 higher.

Oil prices also drew support from news that major central banks stood ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets if cliffhanger Greek elections on Sunday result in turmoil.

“That news is giving some comfort to the market that there will be coordinated action if it is required,” said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.

GAINS CAPPED

But gains in oil prices were capped as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the Greek elections. A victory for parties opposed to the austerity terms may raise the chances of the country exiting the euro, plunging the region into a deeper crisis and hurting oil demand.

”It is not just the Greek elections results,“ said Hasegawa. ”The important matter is how the next government will handle the country’s debt crisis. “A lot of money may get pulled out of the markets, not just oil, but overall commodities if the crisis worsens.”

Policymakers and investors are worried that if Greece moved out of the zone that could trigger another global financial market meltdown similar to the one that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Brent may trade in a wide range between $95 and $105 over the next few days and U.S. crude around $80 to $90 as investors try to assess the future of the euro zone and the broader impact it may have on the global economy, Hasegawa said.

Analysts at ANZ said in a report they expect the U.S. benchmark to trade in a range from $80 to $87 in the near term, with a downside bias for the contract to break below $80.

Oil prices have dropped from a $128 peak for Brent in March, and from $110 for U.S. crude, in part because the economic outlook has darkened but also because of increased Saudi output that in April set a 30-year high of 10.1 million bpd.

Raising output was a deliberate move by Riyadh to counter the possibility that Iranian oil output would fall heavily when a European Union embargo on Tehran starts next month. Iranian production is already down to a 20-year low. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)