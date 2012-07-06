Brent drops more than $1 on demand concerns

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Brent futures slipped more than $1 on Friday as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are expected to check losses.

Central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain on Thursday eased policy in the space of less than one hour, underscoring deepening worries about the global economy that has muddied the demand outlook for commodities.

Brent fell 88 cents to $99.82 per barrel at 0325 GMT, after slipping to a session low of $99.60. U.S. crude shed 89 cents to trade at $86.33 a barrel. Both were on track for a second straight weekly gain. (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)