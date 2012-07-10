FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brent dips below $99 as Norway intervenes; China data eyed
#Deflation
July 10, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brent dips below $99 as Norway intervenes; China data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Norway govt tells workers to go back to work

* Says lockout threat by industry was not necessary

* Coming Up: China June trade data

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as Norway’s government intervened in a labor strike and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil industry.

The strike over pensions, which began on June 24, had cut oil production from the world’s No. 8 oil exporter by about 13 percent and kept oil prices on the boil.

Later in the day, China’s trade data will offer a test of domestic demand in the world’s second-biggest economy as global investors seek to gauge Beijing’s ability to avoid a deep downturn in growth.

Brent fell $1.62 to $98.70 a barrel by 0939 GMT after settling up $2.13 on Monday.

U.S. crude was down $0.79 cents at $85.20 a barrel after rising $1.54 on Monday. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
