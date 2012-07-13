CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brent stays above $100 as supply fears offset China GDP

(Corrects paragraph 6 to make clear reference is to incremental demand)

* China Q2 GDP growth at 7.6 pct, lowest in 3 years

* US ramps up pressure on Iran crude exports

* Coming Up: US CFTC weekly data; 1930 GMT

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude held steady above $100 a barrel on Friday as supply disruptions in the North Sea and Iran offset concern over lower fuel demand in China, whose economy grew in the second quarter at its slowest in three years, roughly in line with market expectations.

China, the world’s top energy consumer, grew at 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, its slowest pace since 2009, as it faces stiffening headwinds of economic uncertainty in its two biggest foreign markets -- the European Union and the United States. The data was in line with market expectation.

Brent was down 22 cents at $100.85 a barrel by 0339 GMT. U.S. crude was at $85.93, down 15 cents.

“The market, at the moment, seems quite happy that the Chinese data weren’t drastically lower,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.

“Weaker expectations have already been factored into the market,” he said, adding that investors would look ahead to more data out of the United States and Europe to take the pulse of the global economy.

China’s refinery throughput fell for the third straight month in June as its economic growth slowed. The country is expected to account for nearly half the world’s incremental oil demand, ac c ording to the International Energy Agency.

Analysts hope China’s growth will pick up in the third quarter as Beijing further loosens monetary policy and fast-forwards infrastructure spending, boosting its demand for commodities.

OIL UP ON SUPPLY RISKS

Brent is set to post a third straight week of gains by the end of Friday after suffering in the second quarter its largest three-month loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Oil rose after the euro zone debt resolution last month and as jitters over supply from Iran and the North Sea spurred appetite among investors for riskier assets.

The United States ramped up pressure on Iran’s ability to export oil on Thursday, identifying Tehran’s main tanker firm and exposing dozens of its vessels as government-controlled entities. The measures aim to deprive Iran of oil revenue, to pressure it to rein in its nuclear program, which Tehran maintains is solely for peaceful purposes.

Production upsets in the North Sea and a potential record-low export volume in August also supported Brent.

Britain’s largest oilfield, Buzzard, suffered a glitch, causing its output to fall to as low as 50,000 barrels per day, or a quarter of normal, earlier this week, traders said. It was unclear if production had returned to normal.

Forecasts of lower fuel demand growth in 2012-2013 due to a global slowdown capped oil prices.

The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday the global economic slowdown could put a lid on oil prices, but “nasty supply surprises” could reignite a market rally. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)