Brent edges above $110 after 4-day fall, growth woes cap rise

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude edged up above $110 a barrel on Monday after a four-day decline spurred by persistent worries over a fragile global economy, with supply risks also supporting prices as violence in the Middle East intensified.

Brent lost 4 percent last week and is on track to stretch losses to a second straight month in October amid the global economic uncertainty. But growing violence in parts of the Middle East, which supplies a third of the world’s oil, has helped counter concerns over weak fuel demand.

A softer dollar also aided the oil benchmark for December delivery which gained 0.3 percent to $110.44 per barrel by 0311 GMT, recovering from a session low of $109.47, its weakest since Oct. 4.

U.S. oil was up 0.2 percent at $90.20.

Brent crude’s premium to West Texas Intermediate futures CL-LCO1=R, measured between December contracts, narrowed to less than $20 after widening to more than $24 last week, the biggest in a year.

“We continue to have the same push and pull factors. The demand outlook remains weak, but geopolitics remains the wild card,” said Victor Shum, managing director for downstream energy consulting at IHS Purvin and Gertz.

But Shum said weaker demand prospects should weigh on prices over the next two months given that top exporter Saudi Arabia has made good on its pledges to keep the oil market well supplied.

While recent employment and housing data from top oil user the United States have been relatively upbeat, the economy of No. 2 oil consumer China is, at best, on a tepid road to recovery, while Europe remains mired in a nagging debt crisis.

The Chinese economy could stage a feeble rebound in the fourth quarter on higher public infrastructure spending, although growth will remain lethargic through 2013, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

SYRIA DISTRESS

Tensions surrounding Syria continued to put oil investors on edge and support prices, with fears that the violence could spread to other nations in the Middle East.

The state funeral in Beirut of an assassinated Lebanese intelligence chief ended in violence on Sunday as angry mourners broke away and tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, feeding into a growing political crisis in Lebanon linked to the civil war in neighbouring Syria.

The Middle East tensions, along with the possibility that China could apply some stimulus to boost its economy, may help oil prices rebound between now and the end of the year, said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.

“I think those are going to be factors that largely should support oil prices going into Christmas. I‘m looking for a trend up towards $120 for Brent and $100 for WTI,” said Le Brun, also citing the positive impact of the ongoing bond-buying programme by the Federal Reserve to boost liquidity.