Brent steady above $104, near 8-month low on weak demand outlook

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Brent crude held above $104 per barrel on Friday, not far from an eight-month low on concerns over global demand growth, although an improvement in U.S. jobs data and worries over supply should help keep a floor under prices.

The world’s top oil forecasters this week all cut their 2013 oil demand forecasts due to subdued economic growth, but warned of lingering supply risks. A fall in the number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits revived risk appetite, pushing U.S. shares up for a fourth day and supporting oil.

Brent crude traded 5 cents higher at $104.32 a barrel by 0440 GMT, after settling $1.52 lower. The contract slipped to a low of $103.40 earlier this week, the weakest since July 25, 2012. U.S. oil slipped 27 cents to $93.24, after ending well below its 50-day moving average of $94.33.

“The market is set to go down further because of the weak demand growth outlook and an overall weak global economy,” said Ken Hasegawa, commodity sales manager at Newedge in Tokyo. “But there is still expectation the global economy will improve, and concerns over supply are together supporting the market.”

Hasegawa expects Brent to trade between $103.50 and $105.50 a barrel over the next 24 hours, with the U.S. benchmark staying within $92.50 and $94.50.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday trimmed its global oil demand growth estimate, which followed similar moves by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

World oil use will rise by 795,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, Paris-based IEA said in its monthly report. That is 25,000 bpd less than it estimated last month and a third straight reduction.

The IEA now has virtually the same view on demand as OPEC, which in a report on Wednesday lowered its consumption growth forecast to 800,000 bpd. The EIA on Tuesday lowered its estimate by 50,000 bpd to 960,000 bpd.

SUPPORTING PRICES

But the IEA warned it was too early to call a bear market, citing supply risks.

The agency lowered its oil supply forecast for countries outside OPEC this year for the first time in several months and said worsening security in Libya and oil theft in Nigeria had contributed to a decline in OPEC output last month.

This in addition to the fears that have prevailed through most of last year as tension between the West and Iran escalated over Tehran’s controversial nuclear programme. Supply worries from the Middle East have kept Brent above $100 a barrel through most of 2012 and this year.

Investors also drew comfort from U.S. jobs data, which helped ease fears of a marked deterioration in labour market conditions after a surprise stumble in job growth in March.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 42,000 to a seasonally adjusted 346,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday, unwinding the jump in the prior week related to difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal variations. That was the largest weekly drop since mid-November. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)