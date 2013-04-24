Brent holds above $100, weak economic outlook cap gains

* Disappointing China, Germany data caps oil prices

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 845,000 bbls last week -API

* Coming up: EIA weekly oil inventories data at 1430 GMT

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude stayed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by fears that OPEC could cut oil supply if prices fall more, although data from major economies pointing to slower growth and fuel demand capped gains.

Oil pared losses on Tuesday following gains in major stock markets as central banks could intensify efforts to revive a flagging global recovery after major economies in North America, Europe and Asia lost some momentum this month.

Growth in Chinese factories slowed to a crawl as export demand dwindled, while Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, saw business activity decline for the first time in five months.

June Brent crude had edged up 14 cents to $100.45 a barrel by 0210 GMT, after closing lower on Tuesday for the first time in four sessions. U.S. crude for June delivery climbed 16 cents to $89.34.

Commodities are expected to see increased volatility given the recent uncertainty over global growth, ANZ analysts said in a note.

“We continue to view recent weakness in the dataflow as consolidation, rather than the start of a 2012-sytle capitulation, but remain watchful of the loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector from these key countries,” the bank said.

Despite the weak data, expectations that the United States could on Friday post strong GDP growth of 3 percent in the first quarter, buoyed markets.

Oil has stayed above $100 this week after calls from OPEC oil hawks Venezuela and Iran for an emergency meeting ahead of one already scheduled on May 31.

OPEC pumps more than a third of the world’s oil and meets twice a year to coordinate supply. It kept oil output limits unchanged at a meeting in December.

“Saudi Arabia has said they prefer $100 Brent so expectations are if prices fell below $100, OPEC would cut production,” said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

Brent is still averaging about $110 this year, possibly easing the pressure for any output cut, while global oil markets would have passed the weakest point in annual demand by end May, Nunan said.

OPEC’s supply has also been constrained by a force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports at Africa’s top producer Nigeria, while Iranian oil exports are curbed by Western sanctions.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will hold a new meeting with Iran on May 15, aimed at enabling its inspectors to resume a stalled investigation into suspected nuclear bomb research by the Islamic state.

In the United States, crude stocks fell last week as imports dropped while refined fuel inventories were mixed, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.

API’s data showed that crude inventories fell by 845,000 barrels in the week to April 19, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. government data, expected at 1430 GMT, will shed more outlook on appetite for oil. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)