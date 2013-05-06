UPDATE 4-Brent touches one month high above $105 as Israel strikes Syria

* Israel strikes Syria; UN warns against escalation in tension

* Brent gains 9 percent since year-low of $96.75 a barrel

* Asian shares rise following Wall St rally, U.S. data

* Brent may drop to $104.30 -technicals

* Coming Up: Euro zone retail sales; 0900 GMT (Updates prices)

By Meeyoung Cho and Manash Goswami

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Brent futures rose to their highest in nearly a month, above $105 per barrel on Monday, as an Israeli air strike on a Syrian military facility over the weekend stoked worry over the risk of disruption to supplies from the Middle East.

Israeli officials said their second raid in days was aimed at stopping Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, from acquiring weapons that could be used to strike Tel Aviv if Israel follows through on threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran denied its missiles were destined for Hezbollah and urged the region to unite against Israel.

Brent crude touched $105.49 a barrel, the highest since April 11, and was up 44 cents at $104.63 by 0724 GMT. The contract extended Friday’s gains after better-than-expected job growth was reported in top oil consumer the United States.

U.S. oil rose to a high of $97.17 and traded up 57 cents at $96.18, after ending Friday up 1.7 percent.

“Rising geopolitical worries have increased the risk premium on oil and the fear is that the Israeli attack is going to lead to a wider involvement of other nations in the Syrian conflict,” said Victor Shum, an oil consultant at IHS in Singapore.

“That’s allowing oil to extend gains made on the back of strong jobs data in the United States.”

U.S. payrolls rose more than expected in April, pushing the unemployment rate to a four-year low of 7.5 percent, easing concerns about a sharp slowdown in the economy. A revision also showed hiring was much stronger than previously thought in the prior two months, giving further relief to nervous investors.

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday as a result, and Asian shares and Shanghai copper gained on Monday as investors were willing to take on more risks.

“Overall, U.S. labour market conditions are holding up well, despite headwinds facing the economy, most notably from government spending cuts,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Oil’s upside is likely to be capped by lingering worries over demand growth as the global economic outlook remains bleak, amid ample supplies. Those factors may check much of a rise from current levels and spur investors to take profits from the surge unless the Middle East situation worsens, Shum said.

LACKS TIGHTNESS

“The market today lacks physical tightness,” said Shum. “So if you keep the latest geopolitical worries aside, there is no reason for prices to be where they are. If the situation does not worsen, we may see investors take profit from the rise.”

Brent has gained as much as 9 percent in less than three weeks since the intraday low of $96.75 a barrel for the year, touched on April 18. It rose to a high of $119.17 on Jan. 2.

Prices have suffered because of weak economic data from the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, China, and Europe’s prolonged debt crisis.

China’s export growth is expected to slow to around 10 percent in the second quarter from 18 percent in the first, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

“Although the external environment facing China has improved, our country’s strong export growth rate cannot be sustained as demand is still not strong and trade protection rises,” it quoted the State Information Office as saying.

That could signal further reason for investors to worry about China’s demand for energy and raw materials.

Brent may retrace to $104.30 a barrel, while U.S. oil may fall to $95.72, as it faces a resistance at $97.05, says Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)