Brent holds above $102 on weak dollar; US crude stockbuild weighs

* Asian shares recover, dollar falls on unexpectedly weak U.S. data

* OPEC set to leave output policy unchanged for rest of 2013

* Brent oil to drop to $101.08 - technicals

* Coming Up: Euro zone inflation; 0900 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Brent futures held above $102 a barrel on Friday as the dollar softened on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain its stimulus measures, offsetting demand worries stemming from an unexpected rise in crude stockpiles in the top oil consumer.

Latest data shows U.S. GDP grew slightly less-than-expected in the first quarter and new jobless benefits claims rose in the latest week, pointing to a fragile economy which still requires support from monetary policy. This dragged down the dollar and boosted riskier assets.

But further upside for oil may be limited due to rising inventories at a time when demand is slowing in most top consumers.

Brent oil traded 3 cents higher at $102.21 a barrel by 0502 GMT, after settling 24 cents lower. The contract is poised to slip for a second straight week, ending May almost unchanged after three straight months of declines.

U.S. oil rose 9 cents to $93.70, and is also set to fall for a second week.

“Given where the inventories are, given where the economies are, oil is very expensive at these levels,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. “Oil is being driven by the dollar.”

The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low against the euro on Friday after the weak data, which the market hopes will dissuade the Fed from trimming its monetary stimulus in the immediate future.

A weak dollar boosts oil as it makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies.

But oil price gains were checked by a surprise rise of 3 million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles as reported by the Energy Information Administration, compared with a forecast for a 400,000 barrels fall on average for the week ended May 24.

Aside from the United States, concerns are growing that China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer and economy, is losing steam. The country’s PMI likely retreated to 50.1 in May from April’s 50.6, a Reuters poll showed.

Both Brent and the U.S. benchmark are expected to revisit their Thursday lows of $101.08 and $91.65, respectively, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Both benchmarks are set to end the month flat as a weak global demand growth outlook was overshadowed by concerns that the civil war in Syria will become a regional conflict, engulfing its neighbours.

Investors are also awaiting the outcome of an OPEC meeting due later today. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to stick with its 30 million barrel a day (bpd) output target for 2013. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)