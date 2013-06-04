UPDATE 9-Brent oil up 1 pct on South Korea import rebate rumor

* Brent jumps after rumor hits market

* Brent-WTI crude oil spread widens sharply

* U.S. crude stocks seen down on lower imports -poll

* Coming up: EIA weekly crude stocks; 1430 GMT

By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand.

Brent crude oil prices jumped and volume spiked just before noon EDT (1600 GMT), as talk circulated that the Asian importer would offer rebates for importing crude. Several traders said the rebates would cover non-Middle Eastern grades as part of a South Korean effort to diversify supply. Officials in Seoul were not immediately available to comment.

Brent’s premium to U.S. crude posted its largest percentage gain since last August, rising to over $10 as U.S. crude prices slipped.

“There’s a lot of market speculation that the South Koreans are going to change their tax policy on non-agricultural imports,” said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.

“That seemed to have rallied the Brent market.”

Such a move by South Korea could boost demand for crudes priced off international benchmark Brent. A previous import tax regime had made it profitable for South Korean refiners to import North Sea oil, which traders cited at the time as supporting crude grades from that region, including Brent.

Brent crude for July delivery rose to a session-high of $103.58 following the rumor, and settled up $1.18 at $103.24 a barrel. After the settlement, Brent climbed back to $103.50 at 5:13 p.m. EDT (22:13 GMT). During the session, Brent had traded as low as $101.47 a barrel.

U.S. oil fell as much as $1 during the session but retraced those losses to end down 14 cents at $93.31 a barrel. After the settlement, it was up 42 cents to $93.88.

“The market’s been seesawing all day. It’s range trading and looking for direction, but there’s no clear direction either way,” said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Data on Monday showed U.S. factory activity shrank in May to its lowest in nearly four years.

The U.S. data followed figures showing factory activity in China shrank for the first time in seven months.

Jobs figures in the United States will provide the next clue on how central banks may proceed.

“We will look to the ADP (national employment) data on Wednesday, and I think the nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will have more impact than usual on the market,” said Harry Tchilingurian, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

Crude supply from the North Sea was also being watched following an outage.

The Buzzard oilfield, which supplies Forties, the leading stream behind the Brent benchmark, has resumed output after a technical problem and is expected to return to normal by Wednesday, an industry source said.

Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stocks down by 7.8 million barrels, due to lower imports and higher refinery activity. It was a much larger drop than the 400,000 barrel decline forecast by a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Traders are looking ahead to the more closely-watched report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).