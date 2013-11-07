UPDATE 9-Brent tumbles on Iran talks; spread narrows

* West seeks first-step deal with Iran in Geneva talks

* ECB cuts rates to new low

* U.S. dollar strengthens (New throughout; adds new quote, updates to settlement prices)

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent on Thursday, posting a third straight day of losses, as a strong dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran’s disputed nuclear program pressured prices.

A move by the European Central Bank to cut interest rates to a record low boosted the dollar, making dollar-denominated crude more expensive for buyers outside the United States. Positive U.S. economic data also supported the dollar against the euro and yen.

Iran and six world powers are making progress in talks aimed at ending a decade-long nuclear stand-off between Tehran and the West, but the discussions are “tough,” Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday. Sanctions against Iran have kept some one million barrels of oil off the market and have slashed Iran’s oil revenues by 60 percent.

“Brent is overvalued and any news or development that comes out that could be interpreted as bearish is going to chip away at prices,” said Sarah Emerson, managing director of Energy Security Analysis Inc in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Apart from recent supply outages in Libya, the “price of Brent appears to be stronger than the fundamentals warrant,” Emerson added.

Brent lost $1.78, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $103.46 a barrel, losing $2 at one point to trade as low as $103.24, its lowest mark since July 2. The contract has fallen by more than two percent this week and is on track for its fourth straight weekly decline.

Excess physical supply is now manifesting in the futures market, with the December Brent contract trading at a discount to the January contract.

U.S. oil ended 60 cents lower at $94.20 a barrel after posting its biggest one-day percent gain in more than one month in the previous session when data showed a larger-than-expected draw from gasoline stocks.

The contract has posted losses in all but two out of the last eight sessions as high supplies and production have weighed down prices.

Brent’s premium over WTI CL-LCO1=R narrowed by as much as $1.56 to $8.88 per barrel during the session, its lowest since Oct. 25. It settled at $9.26.

In the United States, traders are waiting for refineries to emerge from seasonal maintenance by mid-month expected to boost demand for crude oil. Oil supplies rose for the seventh consecutive week last week, although oil demand in the world’s top oil consumer was at its highest for this time of year since 2010, according to weekly government data.

Oil investors are also looking ahead to U.S. nonfarm payroll data to be released on Friday to gauge when the Federal Reserve might begin winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program, largely seen as supporting commodity prices. (Additional reporting by Anna Sussman in New York, Peg Mackey in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore.; Editing by Keiron Henderson, Jane Baird, David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)