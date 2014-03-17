Brent holds above $108 on Ukraine tensions

* US, other nations reject Crimea’s pro-secession vote

* IEA raises forecast for 2014 global oil demand growth

By Keith Wallis

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Brent futures edged higher on Monday to hold above $108 a barrel as the deepening crisis in Ukraine led to supply disruption worries.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained amid the escalating wrangle that could see Washington and Europe impose punitive measures against selected Russian targets as early as Monday. This followed the U.S. rejection of Sunday’s pro-secession vote in Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Oil was also supported by the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) raising of its global oil consumption forecast for 2014.

Brent crude edged up 10 cents to $108.31 by 0322 GMT, while U.S. crude futures were up 24 cents at $99.13.

“Both are being given good support on higher risk” due to escalating tensions with Russia, said Tan Chee Tat, investment analyst at Singapore’s Phillip Futures.

Several other nations also said they did not recognise the vote.

“With the overwhelming pro-Russian vote in the region clashing with the West’s assertions that the referendum is not valid, expect further geopolitical risk-related support this week,” said ANZ Research in a commodities daily report on Monday.

The IEA increased its forecast for 2014 global demand growth to 92.7 million barrels per day in a report on Friday amid an improving global economy.

Investors will also be eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which starts on Tuesday. Policymakers are likely to support the Fed’s earlier decision to cut bond buying by $10 billion a month. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)