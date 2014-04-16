Brent edges lower towards $109 after mixed China data

* China Q1 GDP growth slows to 7.4 percent

* Ukraine sends troops east to fight separatist militia

* Libya to export first crude from Hariga port since rebel deal

* API reports U.S. crude stocks up 7.6 mln barrels last week

* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly oil inventories; 1430 GMT

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude edged towards $109 a barrel on Wednesday, coming off a six-week high as mixed Chinese data and a gradual resumption of Libyan oil exports offset support from the Ukraine crisis.

China, the world’s second largest economy and oil consumer, said its first quarter GDP growth slowed to 7.4 percent, beating expectations, although its growth in industrial output in March disappointed investors.

Brent crude for June rose in early trade to $109.47 a barrel, the loftiest since March 4, but slipped to $109.19 by 0332 GMT, down 17 cents. The May contract expired on Tuesday.

U.S. crude for May delivery was at $103.82, up 7 cents, after finishing 30 cents lower on Tuesday.

“A lot of China watchers have been focused on the idea that the February number was distorted by the (Chinese New Year) holidays and were looking for the March data to confirm that was the case. ... But that hasn’t come through,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, referring to the industrial production data.

“It’s not necessarily a negative for oil but it’s not providing the support that was anticipated.”

Overall, a better-than-expected state for the U.S. and Chinese economies is supportive of the energy complex, he said.

Brent’s premium to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CL-LCO1=R is at its widest in two weeks as the risk premium for the European benchmark has grown as tensions escalated in Ukraine.

“The major factor ... in the spread of Brent over West Texas appears to be the Ukrainian situation still,” McCarthy said.

Ukrainian forces launched a “special operation” on Tuesday against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking East although action was limited.

The standoff has raised fears in the West and in Kiev that Russia might intervene militarily to “protect” Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, a follow-up to its annexation of the Crimean region last month.

On Tuesday, the European Union scrambled for solutions to break its dependence on Russian gas and help supply Ukraine.

In Libya, the National Oil Corp (NOC) was due to export its first cargo from the reopened Hariga port since a deal to end months of closures at its main oil terminals. Zueitina, the other port that was supposed to reopen, was still not under government control, an NOC spokesman said.

Investors also await weekly oil inventories data from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) to be released later on Wednesday.

Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed that U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels in the week to April 11, compared with analysts’ expectations for a increase of 2.3 million barrels. (Editing by Tom Hogue)