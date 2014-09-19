UPDATE 1 -Brent inches closer to $98, set for first weekly rise in three

* Talk of OPEC cuts, lower Libyan output support prices

* Dollar index hits highest in more than 4 years

* Middle East tensions remain a big focus (Adds comments, updates news and prices)

By Jane Xie

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brent crude drew closer to $98 a barrel on Friday and is set for its first weekly gain in three on the possibility of lower OPEC output.

OPEC’s secretary-general said this week the group may decide to reduce production for 2015 at a meeting in November, while Libya has again cut output amid anarchy in the country.

Brent has remained below $100 since Sept. 9 as global oil production growth, led by the United States, exceeded demand.

A stronger dollar has also dragged on oil markets as it makes greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent was up 6 cents at $97.76 a barrel at 0624 GMT, while October U.S. crude was 5 cents higher at $93.12. Both contracts had their biggest drop in more than two weeks on Thursday.

Brent ended last week at $97.11 a barrel and U.S. crude at $92.27.

“It’s quite difficult to find any bullish factors. The Chinese and European economies are weak and are putting on pressure,” said Tetsu Emori, commodity fund manager at Astmax in Tokyo.

Weak home prices in China added to the gloom over the world’s second-largest economy, intensifying fears of a slowdown.

This week the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development slashed its growth forecasts for major developed economies to 0.8 percent this year from 1.2 percent.

Elsewhere, weekly U.S. data showed a sharp spike in crude stockpiles, which could be exacerbated as the country’s refineries head into a maintenance season.

“We expect markets to move sideways, while Northern Hemisphere refineries work through scheduled maintenance before better winter demand ushers in a mild price recovery,” ANZ analysts said in a note on Friday.

The dollar strengthened against major currencies, with the dollar index hitting its highest in more than four years, underpinned by an improved U.S. job market.

Investors remain worried by geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney, said an escalation in conflict with Islamic State militants who have seized swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria could push up prices.

“All it takes is one suicide bomber in a European compound in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or any of those countries and people will say ‘game on’,” he said. “That to me is the biggest risk at the moment.”

The U.S. Senate has voted in favour of helping moderate Syrian rebels fight the militants. (Editing by Florence Tan, Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)