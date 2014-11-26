Brent crude drops towards $78 on worries over Asia's top economies

* Asia’s four biggest economies show signs of weakness

* But hopes for OPEC production cut support prices

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday as Asia’s top economies showed signs of weakness, but hopes for output cuts by producer club OPEC curbed losses

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading down 20 cents at $78.13 a barrel at 0150 GMT, while U.S. crude was 30 cents lower at $73.79 a barrel.

Traders said worries over Asia’s economic health were pressuring oil prices, with doubts over the outlook for the region’s four biggest economies.

India’s economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter.

In South Korea, a top state-run research institute warned the Bank of Korea against underestimating the danger of Asia’s fourth-largest economy falling into deflation.

While in China, Asia’s biggest economy, a surprise interest rate cut last week indicated slowing growth.

And Japan’s economy has slipped into recession, triggering a snap election to be held in December.

“The U.S. economy is doing great but most everyone else is struggling, creating more downside than upside risks to growth,” U.S.-based PIRA Energy Group said in its latest weekly oil market report.

“Global oil balances continue to confirm a rather large surplus in 2014. OPEC will find it hard to remedy the situation.”

WHAT WILL OPEC DO?

The Economic worries come at a time of rising global production, leading to a 30 percent drop in oil prices since June.

Oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna, with some of its 12 member states wanting to cut at least 1 million barrels per day of production to support prices.

Predictions for the OPEC summit range from a large output cut to none at all, and heavyweight Saudi Arabia has kept the market guessing as to what it will do.

“Together with a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower economic growth forecasts, we expect this will compel OPEC into action. The uncertainty is whether OPEC can coordinate agreement in time or whether it will only sanction production cuts early in the new year,” Deutsche Bank said in a special report on the upcoming summit.

If OPEC does not agree to a significant output cut, some commodity analysts believe oil prices could slide to $60 per barrel. (Editing by Joseph Radford)