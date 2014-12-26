Brent holds above $60 in thin Christmas trading

* Building supply glut caps prices

* Strong U.S. economic data supports oil at current levels

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brent crude prices held above $60 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday as strong U.S. economic data supported the market, while a building supply glut capped gains.

On the supply side, data suggested an increasing glut as U.S. data showed crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 7.3 million barrels last week to their highest December level on record. Analysts had expected a seasonal draw.

Yet on the demand side there was price supporting data as the U.S. Labor Department said weekly jobless claims fell for the fourth straight week and the Commerce Department’s final estimate of U.S. third-quarter economic growth indicated the quickest pace in over a decade.

Front-month Brent crude prices were trading at $60.40 at 0240 GMT, up 16 cents, while U.S. WTI’s front-month contract was up 24 cents at $56.08 a barrel in thin trading as many countries were still on Christmas holiday. (Editing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)