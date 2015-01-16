Oil prices edge up on technical price momentum

* Brent could test resistance at $48.80/b - analyst

* Oversupply means market sentiment remains bearish

* Market wobbly following currency turmoil on Thursday

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Friday benefiting from positive technical price momentum, but analysts said it was too early for a trend reversal of steep recent price falls as structural oversupply remains in place.

While the fundamental outlook for oil remains bearish due to oversupply, technical price indicators seem to allow space for some short-term price increases.

“Brent oil may break a resistance at $48.80 per barrel and rise more to $49.53, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis,” said Wang Tao, Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

“Support is at $47.51, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement on the rise from $45.59 to $50.62, a break below which will lead to a further loss to $46.78, the 76.4 percent retracement,” he added.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were trading at $48.47 per barrel at 0206 GMT, up 20 cents since their last settlement. U.S. crude was trading at $46.55 a barrel, up 30 cents.

Despite the slight price gains, oil opened up into a wobbly market after Switzerland’s unexpected move on Thursday to abandon its currency cap jolted markets already roiled by plunging commodities prices, triggering the euro’s biggest one-day drop fall against the Swiss franc in history and an 11-year low against the U.S. dollar.

Investors took this as a sign that the European Central Bank would launch large-scale bond buying next week, as many had already expected.

The overall situation in oil markets remains dominated by oversupply, created by soaring U.S. shale output as well as high production from OPEC members, as well as Russia.

“We believe OPEC is playing a long game by creating a lower oil price environment that will lead to cancellation/postponement of investment in non-OPEC countries outside the U.S.,” French bank BNP Paribas said in an overnight statement.