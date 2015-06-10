FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, increased world demand outlook
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, increased world demand outlook

Henning Gloystein

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell more than expected and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2015 oil demand growth forecast.

Front-month Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to $64.97 a barrel by 0105 GMT. U.S. crude climbed 46 cents to $60.60 a barrel.

The gains came after prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday as bullish investors made bets across the oil complex for another weekly drop in U.S. stockpiles.

“Crude oil prices rallied strongly overnight. U.S. weekly crude oil inventories fell by a large 6.7 million barrels compared with expectations for a decline of less than 2 million barrels,” ANZ bank said in a morning note on Wednesday.

“U.S. weekly gasoline stocks also fell according to API, with gasoline stocks falling by 3.87 million barrels vs a Reuters poll of analysts expecting an increase of 280,000 barrels,” it added.

The U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue official inventory data on Wednesday.

The EIA on Tuesday also raised its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast by 20,000 barrels per day to 1.25 million bpd.

Despite the rallies this week, analysts said that big further gains were unlikely and that prices could start falling again as a global oversupply of crude remains in place.

“With U.S. production still around record levels, the OPEC keeping its output quota unchanged at 30 mb/d and indications that OPEC members may even increase its production, the situation of oversupply will remain longer than expected. This, combined with our forecast for a stronger US dollar, will keep downside risks alive,” ABN Amro said in its June monthly commodity update. (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.