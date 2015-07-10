FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil prices steady after volatile week of trading
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 10, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

Oil prices steady after volatile week of trading

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* China’s oil demand to remain strong despite stock turmoil

* Market awaits news on Iran nuclear talks; U.S. says no rush

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little moved in early Asian trading on Friday after a volatile week that saw sharp falls along with Chinese equities followed by a strong rebound on the back of extreme government support measures.

Meanwhile, oil traders were awaiting news of whether a compromise could be reached between major world powers and Iran that could lead to sharply increased oil flows if sanctions against Tehran are lifted, although the U.S. government said overnight that it was in no rush to reach a deal.

Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $52.79 per barrel at 0046 GMT, almost unchanged from their last settlement, although prices remain more than 7 percent below last Friday.

Front-month Brent crude was down 9 cents at $58.52 a barrel, some 3 percent below the end of last week.

The biggest market mover this week has been China’s stock market turmoil, with the government forced to launch emergency measures to halt a 30 percent fall in prices since June.

“To put things in perspective, the fall in market capitalisation in the share market (of China) alone since its peak in June is equivalent to almost 10 times Greece’s GDP. Meanwhile commodity prices are again falling rapidly,” Goldman Sach said.

Analysts said that China’s general oil demand should remain strong this year despite the stock market trouble and an economy growing at its slowest pace in a generation.

“Oil demand growth this year has been disconnected from the fundamental realities of China’s growth trajectory,” Michal Meidan of consultancy China Matters said in a report.

“The rapid increase in China’s apparent oil demand growth has been due first and foremost to stockpiling, while real demand has also been supported somewhat by low oil prices,” she added.

While low oil prices hurt oil producers, importers stand to benefit.

“Lower oil prices deliver a favorable mix of stronger growth and lower inflation for all countries in the (Asia) region, except Malaysia,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report.

“Thailand, Korea, Singapore and India are the biggest beneficiaries of lower oil simply because they are the biggest net importers of oil,” it added. (Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.