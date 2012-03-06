FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 3-Oil eases, investors eye economic growth
March 6, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-UPDATE 3-Oil eases, investors eye economic growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date)	
    * Iran to allow IAEA visit to Parchin military site
    * Weekly U.S. oil stocks data from API at 2130 GMT

    By Drazen Jorgic	
    LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Oil eased in volatile
trading towards $123 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns over global
economic growth trumped the supply risks and tension associated
with Iran's controversial nuclear work.	
    Brent crude fell 66 cents to $123.12 a barrel by
1009 GMT after climbing to a daily high of $124.39. U.S. crude
 slid 62 cents to $106.09.  	
    "On the one hand, the market is trading already on the
expensive side. Given mixed economic data, the upside potential
for prices from here should be limited," said Tobias Merath,
head of Global Commodity Research at Credit Suisse Private
Banking. 	
    "At the same time, geopolitical risks are a growing concern,
preventing prices from easing. Overall, we think price risks are
slightly skewed to the upside due to strong technical momentum
and a positive trend."	
    Israel's increasingly strident stance towards Iran over its
nuclear programme is keeping oil markets on edge.	
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed no sign of
backing away from possible military action against the OPEC
member after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama on
Monday.  	
    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised the
alarm over Iran's nuclear work on Monday, saying there were
indications of activities at Parchin, an Iranian military site
its inspectors want to visit. 	
    Tehran said on Tuesday it would give the U.N. nuclear
watchdog access to Parchin. It did not give a date for such a
visit. 	
   	
    SLOWER GROWTH    	
    Investors are also watching out for China's industrial
output, investment and retail sales data due on Friday to see
how the world's second-largest economy is weathering the global
downturn. 	
    Beijing cut its 2012 economic growth target to an eight-year
low of 7.5 percent from its long-standing annual goal of 8
percent, raising the specter of slower oil consumption. 	
    Evidence of sluggish demand in top consumer the United
States could emerge later on Tuesday. U.S. crude oil stockpiles
have risen for three straight weeks. The weekly report from the
American Petroleum Institute is due later on Tuesday.   
       	
   	
    	
	
 (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore)

