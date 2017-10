SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil gained more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, as traders covered short positions after recent falls on worries over the health of the euro zone and signs of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme.

Brent crude futures for July rose $1.10 to $106.66 a barrel by 0137 GMT. U.S. crude was up 84 cents to $90.74 a barrel.