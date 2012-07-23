RPT-Brent crude falls $2 on euro zone debt crisis fears

(Repeats to link to alert)

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $2 on Monday on renewed fears about Europe’s debt crisis after the tiny Spanish region of Murcia was on course to become the second Spanish region to request financial assistance from the central government.

Brent crude slipped $2.10 to $104.73 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. crude fell $1.99 to $89.84 a barrel after earlier dipping to an intra-day low of $89.79. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)