Brent crude gains more than $1 on improving Chinese economy

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude gained more than $1 on Tuesday as China, the world’s top energy consumer, showed signs of improvement in its economy.

China’s flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July to its highest level since February, boosted by a pick up in output and signs of improvement in new export orders.

Brent crude gained $1.20 to $104.46 a barrel by 0535 GMT, while U.S. crude increased by 74 cents to $88.88. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)