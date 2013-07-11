UPDATE 7-US oil sinks as fears of Midwest crude squeeze ease

* Thursday 5-year anniversary of record $147.50 Brent price

* Brent/WTI spread widens to nearly $3 (Adds details on Brent prices, gasoline futures, WTI timespread.)

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures had the steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday, retreating from a 15-month high as traders took profits on a three-week rally that upended price spreads and reshaped the forward market.

Fears of an intensifying squeeze on crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point have fueled a powerful surge in U.S. crude versus Brent this month. That rally showed signs of breaking on Thursday, with the Brent/WTI spread widening to nearly $3 after touching $1.32, the narrowest since late 2010.

The front-month spread settled at $2.82 per barrel.

News from the U.S. Midwest, including an apparent closure of the Seaway pipeline that ships crude from Cushing to the Gulf Coast, helped temper the squeeze fears. Also adding pressure was the closure of one of two small crude distillation units for a planned overhaul at BP’s 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, which will reduce inland crude oil demand.

By late afternoon, after market settlement prices were in, flows on the Seaway pipeline had mostly resumed.

“The rally overextended itself and the market’s been a little overdone for some profit-taking,” said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Those micro fundamentals followed an earlier macro report by the International Energy Agency that said the North American shale oil boom could spur the biggest rise in non OPEC supply growth in decades by 2014, eroding the market share of OPEC countries.

Front-month U.S. crude oil futures settled the day down $1.61 per barrel, or 1.51 percent, at $104.91. The session high of $107.45 was the highest since March 2012.

The front-month contract jumped nearly 3 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily rise since early May. The contract has gained $15 a barrel since June 28.

Brent crude oil futures ended the day 78 cents lower at $107.73, after hitting $108.93, the loftiest since April 3.

Brent’s strength has been underpinned by unrest in Egypt and fears that a conflict there could spread elsewhere in the Middle East, which pumps a third of the world’s oil.

But most gains have been capped by worries that demand will wane once geopolitical risks subside. Brent crude futures failed twice in the last two sessions to settle above the 200-day moving average at $108.52.

Recent highs are still much lower than prices on the same date five years ago, when oil traded some $40 per barrel higher. In 2008, global benchmark Brent traded at a high of $147.50 and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $147.27.

Thursday’s price pull-back came one day after U.S. data showed the biggest two-week drop on record in crude stockpiles, while refinery production hit a five-year high.

The spread between U.S. gasoline futures and Brent crude oil futures <0#LCO-RB=R> widened to $19.31 a barrel, its widest since April 2. Brokers and traders said refineries were using the spread as a financial hedge should refining margins fall.

Gasoline futures touched a fresh three-month high and settled above $3 per gallon for the second time in as many sessions. Gasoline had been trailing crude oil futures prices and were due for a move up, brokers said.

The spread between August and September U.S. oil futures CLQ3-U3 was off only slightly on Thursday after widening to a contract high of at 97 cents in the previous session.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the U.S. Labor Department said.

The market is still “backwardated” meaning prompt month prices are higher than those further out along the curve.

“The steep backwardation suggests supply scarcity, but that is hard to reconcile with the reported crude oil stock position,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas in London.

Prices were higher earlier in the session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after markets absorbed news from a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the central bank would continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy. (Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by David Gregorio, Chris Reese and Peter Galloway)