Brent rises above $110 as global economic outlook glows

* U.S., China manufacturing activity at multi-month highs

* Business activity in euro zone rises faster than expected in Aug

* Key ports in Libya remain closed - oil min

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brent rose above $110 a barrel on Friday, buoyed by upbeat business surveys that suggested the global economy is on the mend and kindled hopes for higher fuel demand.

The data showed manufacturing activity in the United States and China rose to multi-month highs while growth in the euro zone was better than expected, pointing to a potential uptick in world oil consumption.

“We’ve got a much better global demand outlook and that’s the medium- to long-term driver for oil prices,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Brent crude for October rose 40 cents to $110.30 a barrel by 0237 GMT, although it is likely to stay flat this week after a 2 percent gain last week.

U.S. crude edged up 20 cents to $105.23, but remained on track for a 2 percent drop this week on signs that companies are actively diverting oil to the contract’s delivery point Cushing, Oklahoma.

The positive global economic data combined with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted oil prices. Traders continued to keep a close watch on the situation in Egypt and the status of exports from Libya’s key ports.

The political crisis in Egypt has stoked supply worries as the country is home to the Suez Canal and the Sumed pipeline, which together carry around 4.5 million barrels per day of oil between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

The Egyptian army has said it will guarantee the safety of the canal and pipeline but any disruption would have a major impact on oil prices.

In Libya, its largest crude oil export terminal Es Sider and the oil port of Zueitina remain closed, Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said, although some improvement was seen at other ports.

The outages have slashed output and shipments and are the worst disruption to Libya’s oil sector since the 2011 civil war.

“The risk for oil is only in the upside,” McCarthy said.

“The potential to push prices higher will come from supply,” he said, referring to the approach of the peak period of the U.S. hurricane season.

Atlantic hurricanes that stray into the Gulf of Mexico - which accounts for nearly a quarter of U.S. crude output - often disrupt oil production and shipping. (Editing By Tom Hogue)