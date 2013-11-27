REFILE-UPDATE 7-Oil falls on U.S. crude stocks

(Removes "in" from headline.) * US crude stocks rose by 3 mln barrels last week - EIA * Highest for this time of year since records began in 1982 * Oil workers strike over insecurity in Libya's Benghazi (Updates prices, changes byline, dateline (pvs LONDON) By Anna Louie Sussman NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brent oil futures dipped on Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in U.S. crude oil inventories weighed on prices, although losses were capped by unrest in Libya. The build in stocks briefly lifted U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate (WTI), before it resumed its downward trend during the session. Brent's continued outperformance of WTI widened the spread between the two benchmarks to a new eight-month high of $18.77 on Wednesday. "Brent is actually holding up remarkably well in the face of WTI weakness," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed U.S. crude stocks rose by almost 3 million barrels to their highest level for this time of year since records began in 1982. The report followed data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed stocks rose by 6.9 million barrels last week. Analysts had expected an increase of 600,000 barrels. Brent crude fell 22 cents to $110.66 a barrel by 12:33 p.m. EST (1733 GMT), reversing course after earlier hitting $111.54. U.S. oil fell $1.64 to $92.03 a barrel after falling as low as $91.93. The spread between them stood at $18.63, over $1 wider than its Tuesday close of $17.20. The weakness in U.S. oil eventually dragged Brent lower after it posted early gains, Commerzbank senior oil and commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch said. Brent crude gained support from disruptions in Libya, where protests at oil ports have reduced oil flows from the OPEC member to 20 percent of previous levels, according to Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. "I don't expect the situation in Libya to improve anytime soon," Fritsch said. "Because of the sectarian and decentralized protests, there's no way to find a common solution." IRAN EXPORTS Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, told the Financial Times that it did not expect to raise oil exports immediately after Sunday's nuclear deal but was in talks with potential Western investors in its energy industry. "This is a first step for lifting the sanctions," Zanganeh was quoted as saying. "We can't sign contracts, but the agreement will open doors." India's top oil bureaucrat said the country could buy more crude from Iran in the next four months and intended to increase purchases further in the next fiscal year. (Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Johnson, Jane Baird and Andrew Hay)