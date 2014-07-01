Brent holds above $112 as China data draws focus back to demand

* China June HSBC PMI shows first expansion in 6 mths

* U.S. crude stocks seen down 2.3 mln barrels, products build

* OPEC oil output slips in June on Iraq, averages 29.93 mln bpd

* Iraq, Ukraine crises push up oil price forecasts

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Brent futures held above $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investor attention shifted back to demand after China’s factory growth rose to a six-month high, adding to signs the economy of the world’s second-biggest oil consumer is regaining strength.

Oil markets have for weeks been rattled by supply concerns due to the Ukraine crisis and as a takeover of large areas of Iraq by Sunni militants stoked fears of disruption in exports from OPEC’s second-biggest producer amid unsteady shipments from Libya and others. As those fears recede somewhat, investors are looking for fresh clues to gauge the direction of the market.

Brent crude gained 7 cents to $112.43 a barrel by 0238 GMT, after ending down 94 cents at its lowest settlement since the rally spurred by the Iraqi crisis started on June 12. U.S. oil rose 17 cents to $105.54 a barrel.

“Markets are looking for a catalyst to see where prices are headed from here,” said Ben Le Brun, a markets analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.

“We certainly need to keep an eye on Iraq and see what is happening in Ukraine. But overall economic data, including those from the United States, seems to suggest the global economy is improving.”

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 51 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, quickening from May’s reading of 50.8 and in line with market expectations on improving domestic and foreign demand.

Oil, particularly the U.S. benchmark, drew additional support from forecasts U.S. commercial crude inventories dropped 2.3 million barrels in the week to June 27, while product stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. It also estimated distillate stockpiles rose 600,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories increased 800,000 barrels.

The survey was taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

PRICE FORECAST

A slide in OPEC’s output also supported prices. The producer group’s output fell in June from May’s three-month high, a Reuters survey found, as fighting in Iraq closed its largest refinery and technical problems slowed its southern exports, underlining how unrest and outages in the Middle East and Africa are taking their toll on OPEC supply.

Fears of disruption in Iraqi supplies and unrest in Ukraine just as shipments from Libya and other producers remain unsteady have kept oil at elevated levels despite a weak demand outlook.

A Reuters monthly poll of 26 analysts forecast Brent crude oil would average $108.00 a barrel in 2014, the highest average forecast of a Reuters poll so far this year and well above the $105.90 average projected in last month’s poll.

The North Sea benchmark has averaged $108.72 so far this year, little changed from the average last year. U.S. crude, would average $100.40 in 2014, above the $98.05 average in 2013. WTI has averaged $100.72 so far this year.

Looking ahead, investors are now awaiting the crucial U.S. jobs growth numbers due on Thursday. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased 212,000, marking the fifth consecutive month of job gains above 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists. That, together with signs of a housing recovery, would cement views that U.S. growth has rebounded.