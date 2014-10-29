UPDATE 7-Oil ends up as U.S. crude stocks rise less than expected

* Stockpiles up by 2.1 mln barrels vs forecast build of 3.4 mln

* Brent, U.S. crude up despite dollar’s rally after Fed remarks

* Current low oil prices do not reflect fundamentals, OPEC says (Updates with closing prices; adds Fed statement and dollar’s rally thereafter)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday for a second day in a row after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected last week, ending two weeks of builds that pressured the market.

Prices remained up even as the dollar rallied in the afternoon to a Federal Reserve statement that suggested to some that the central bank’s confidence in U.S. labor market recovery could result in an earlier-than-expected rate hike.

Benchmark Brent crude oil for December settled up $1.09 at $87.12 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of $87.94. Front-month U.S. crude finished up 78 cents at $82.20, after rising as high as $82.88 during the session.

Crude inventories in the United States rose by 2.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.4 million barrels, data from the government’s Energy Information Administration showed.

Refinery crude runs fell by 79,000 barrels per day, while gasoline stocks dropped by 1.2 million barrels, compared with the 1-million-barrel drop expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

“I think the numbers are supportive, and suggest there’s no big surplus of oil forming in any place,” said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

Stockpiles had ballooned in the two prior weeks to Oct. 24, driving U.S. crude to a 2-year low beneath $80 a barrel and gasoline prices down too.

Analysts said lower costs at the pump over the past fortnight could have bumped up demand for fuel, particularly the diesel used by trucks, although it was still early to say if inventories wouldn’t surge again.

“I‘m not sure if one week’s data is enough to provide a bottom for this oil market until we get a stronger signal that the slowdown in China and Europe is not going to keep hurting demand,” said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

The dollar, down initially, rose after the Fed ended a monthly bond purchase program put in place to keep market interest rates low. The central bank also signaled confidence that U.S. economic recovery was on track, prompting investors to bet on a sooner-than-expected rate hike.

On the industry front, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said on Wednesday the cartel did not have a price target for oil and there was no need to panic over recent declines.

“The fundamentals do not reflect this low price,” Badri said at the annual Oil & Money conference in London.

He predicted that U.S. tight oil production would slow, and that OPEC should be ready to produce 40 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude by 2020.

OPEC now has a production target of 30 million bpd. Badri suggested last month this be cut to around 29.5 million bpd. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo, Claire Milhench, David Sheppard and Sam Wilkin in London; editing by Christopher Johnson, Jason Neely, Peter Galloway and Gunna Dickson)