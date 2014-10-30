CORRECTED-UPDATE 8-Oil slips on dlr, rate fears after 2-day gain; Brent below $87

(Corrects settlement price for U.S. crude in sixth paragraph)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices closed down 1 percent on Thursday, resuming their downtrend after a two-day climb, as the dollar rallied on bets of a sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hike and traders placed little hope on OPEC cutting output at its November meeting.

Both benchmark Brent and U.S. crude gained about 1 percent a day earlier as U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected last week, ending two weeks of builds that pressured the market.

But sentiment in oil weakened again in the latest session as the dollar hit a three-week high after the Federal Reserve ended its long-running bond-buying stimulus on Wednesday. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the currency, including oil, costlier for buyers using other denomination.

A 3.5 percent annual rise in third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product reported on Thursday also reinforced investor confidence over the economy, lending to a more hawkish interest rate outlook.

“We’re back to the mantra that the U.S. economy will lead the way to higher rates from hereon, and that’s causing dollar to really weigh on oil and all commodities,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Brent crude for December delivery settled down 88 cents a barrel at $86.24, after falling to as low as $85.92. Front-month U.S. crude finished down $1.08 at $81.12, after a session low at $80.80.

Both crude grades briefly pared losses in late afternoon trade as stocks on Wall Street extended their gains.

“It was a brief rotation of interest back into oil as the dollar came down a bit and stocks went up. But it didn’t change the story of the day, which was all about interest rate fears and what OPEC’s gonna do next month,” said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.

Oil traders were also wary of recent remarks by OPEC officials, including those of producer Iran, that the Nov. 27 meeting of the cartel may not help much to reduce what many feared was higher than necessary production.

A 25 percent slide in oil prices since June had raised talk that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may need to curb output.

But OPEC secretary general Abdullah al-Badri said on Wednesday the exporter group wasn’t in a rush to trim production.

Earlier this week, a senior Iranian oil official said a cut was unlikely at the November meeting. Iran is normally the first among OPEC members to call for action to support oil prices.

"So when you have them saying they don't think there's going to be a cut, I think the decision is pretty much made," said James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.