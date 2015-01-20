FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil markets open cautiously ahead of China GDP data
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Oil markets open cautiously ahead of China GDP data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* China GDP expected to see lowest growth in 24 years

* Oil market already battling oversupply, slowing demand

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil markets opened to cautious trading in Asia on Tuesday ahead of data expected to show China’s economy grew at the slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, stoking worries in energy markets already suffering from slowing demand and oversupply.

China is expected to report on Tuesday (0200 GMT) that economic growth slowed to 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter, a Reuters poll showed, keeping pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus measures.

“All eyes will be on the Chinese data today with any falls likely to exacerbate the supply driven weakness,” ANZ bank said in a morning note.

Brent crude futures were trading at $48.90 per barrel at 0115 GMT, close to their last settlement, while U.S. crude was trading down $1.09 at $47.60 a barrel.

Recent price falls have steepened the price difference between oil for immediate delivery and for barrels for supply at a later stage, known as contango.

“Producers globally are struggling to find buyers for their crude, which is reflected in the contangos in the Brent and WTI futures curves,” Barclays said in a note.

Brent’s contango between deliveries in March this year and a year later is currently around $10 per barrel.

“Refiners will run any crude that is economically and technically possible to make a margin while margins are attractive (although product stocks are piling up), and any additional crude will make its way into the most economic storage available, collecting time arbitrage as an incentive,” the bank added.

Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.