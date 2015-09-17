CORRECTED-Oil prices extend gains after large U.S. stock draw

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to Cushing drawdown was biggest since February 2014, not in seven months)

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early trading in Asia on Thursday after a large U.S. stock draw tightened the market, while traders kept a close eye to see whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.

Crude’s firm tone on Thursday comes after prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday, after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed the largest crude drawdown since February 2014 at the key delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $47.26 per barrel at 0032 GMT, up 11 cents from their last settlement. Brent prices were up 5 cents at $49.80 per barrel.

“WTI prices gained the most this month after the EIA reported stockpiles slipped 2.1 million barrels last week as refineries increased operating rates for the first time since July. U.S. refiners typically slow output during September to perform maintenance,” ANZ bank said on Thursday.

U.S. crude prices have seen bigger price rises in recent weeks than globally traded Brent futures, owing largely to Asia’s weakening economies. This has narrowed the WTI discount on Brent by two-thirds to just over two dollars.