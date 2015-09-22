FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil prices dip as traders take profit following sharp jump
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Oil prices dip as traders take profit following sharp jump

Henning Gloystein

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading as traders took profit following a 4 percent rise in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $46.23 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 45 cents from their last settlement. Globally traded Brent futures were at $48.51 per barrel, down 41 cents.

The dip in prices came after oil rallied on Monday, with U.S crude surging more than 4 percent on signs of declining stockpiles and a fall in drilling activity, which implies lower future oil production.

A Reuters poll on Monday forecast that U.S. crude inventories as a whole fell by 2.1 million barrels last week.

Traders also focused on the soon-to-expire front-month contract in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which serves as the U.S. benchmark. WTI’s October contract will go off the NYMEX board after Tuesday’s settlement, and November will move up as the front-month.

“After yesterday’s rises, a bit of selling off this morning doesn’t come as a surprise. But I wouldn’t read too much into the price moves as the roll-over skews the picture somewhat,” one trader said.

“I’d wait for a new set of market relevant data to come out to make a new call,” he added. (Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.