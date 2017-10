LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended falls on Friday ahead of a U.S. payrolls report, dropping by $1 to $101.54 a barrel.

By 0817 GMT, U.S. crude was 99 cents down at $101.53, while Brent was 65 cents lower at $115.43 per barrel. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)