Oil falls $2 a barrel on Europe, China concerns
June 8, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Brent oil futures fell $2.00 to $97.93 a barrel at 0722 GMT on Friday on renewed worries over Spain’s banking crisis and the prospects for slower economic growth in Germany and China..

Cheers over China’s decision to cut interest rates faded on Friday as investors and economists speculated that the move signalled the impending release of grim economic data.

The central bank’s cut, the first since the global financial crisis in late 2008, raised concerns the economy may be weaker than previously thought.[ID: nL3E8H801B] (Reporting by Julia Payne)

