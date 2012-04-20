FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 10-Oil rises on improved German sentiment
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 10-Oil rises on improved German sentiment

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* German business morale up for sixth straight month
    * Brent logs small weekly loss, U.S. crude posts gain
    * Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

 (Adds detail, CFTC data paragraph 10)	
    By Robert Gibbons	
    NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as
improved German business sentiment countered nervousness about
the euro zone debt crisis, while a weaker dollar and stronger
equities also lent support.	
    Brent crude's gains could not prevent a second straight
weekly loss, while U.S. crude managed a 22-cent weekly gain as
the expiring May contract went off the board higher,
though well below its intraday peak as Wall Street pared gains.	
    German business sentiment rose for the sixth month in a row
in April. The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business
climate index inched up from March to its highest since July
2011. 	
    The German data helped fuel the euro's climb to a two-week
high against the dollar, and the greenback's weakness coupled
with stronger equities added lift for oil prices.  
 	
    "People are talking about the Ifo being better than expected
and may be reducing the fear about the debt crisis, and the weak
dollar and higher equities help crude, along with short-covering
ahead of the weekend," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.	
    Brent June crude rose 76 cents to settle at $118.76
a barrel, having reached $119.69. For the week, Brent fell
$3.07, or 2.52 percent and it slumped to $116.70 intraday on
Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 10.	
    Expiring U.S. May crude gained 78 cents to settle at
$103.05 a barrel, after rising $2 to $104.27.	
    U.S. June crude added $1.16 to settle at $103.88 a
barrel.	
    Friday's price gains came with total trading volumes still
25 percent below 30-day averages for Brent and U.S. crude, and
turnover for both was under half a million lots.	
    Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to April 17, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. [ID:nEMS3CA2WT} 	
    	
    BRENT/U.S. CRUDE SPREAD	
    Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R narrowed
to end at $14.88 a barrel based on June settlements, but having
recovered after testing support near $13 a barrel earlier in the
week.	
    The Brent/U.S. crude spread retreated from last week's close
at $19 after Monday's news that Enterprise Product Partners
 and Enbridge plan to reverse the flow of the
Seaway oil pipeline by mid-May, two weeks ahead of schedule.	
    The reversal is intended to ease the glut in U.S. crude
stockpiles in the Midwest as the pipeline brings Canadian oil
and North Dakota crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast. 	
    
 	
    	
    WOBBLY U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES	
    U.S. RBOB gasoline futures ended about a penny lower
after tug-of-war trading, but they plunged 20 cents this week, a
6 percent loss that was the biggest weekly percentage drop since
September.	
    U.S. heating oil futures ended 1.25 cents higher and
narrowed the deficit to gasoline to less than a penny.	
    While crude oil demand in the United States continued to
fall in March, gasoline consumption rose for a second
consecutive month, the industry group American Petroleum
Institute said on Friday. 	
    The API's fuel demand figure for March is higher than the
U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate.
The EIA issues its revised March number at the end of May.	
    Despite large drops recently in U.S. gasoline inventories,
they were nearly 6 million barrels above the year-earlier level
as of April 13, according to Wednesday's weekly EIA report.
 	
        	
    CONCERNS ABOUT IRAN	
    Iran's crude exports have slipped to 2.1 million barrels per
day (bpd), compared with an average of 2.3 million bpd in the
last Iranian year that ended on March 19, Iranian oil officials
said in a report on Friday. 	
    Tightening sanctions on Iran and the European Union's
embargo on Iranian crude purchases set for July, along with
lower North Sea production, helped send Brent prices above $128
a barrel in March, the highest since 2008.	
    But revived talks between Iran and major powers over
Tehran's nuclear ambitions, along with rising Saudi Arabian and
Libyan output and signs of slower U.S. economic and employment
growth, helped pull oil prices back from first-quarter peaks.	
    The European Union could review in the next two months an
embargo on Iranian oil imports due to take effect in July, a
senior EU official said. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Alex Lawler in
London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Dale Hudson)

