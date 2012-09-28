FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude futures up $1 on Spanish budget, Israel comments
September 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Brent crude futures up $1 on Spanish budget, Israel comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures rose $1 to $113.01 a barrel on Friday as market sentiment improved, following the approval of Spanish austerity measures, and on heightened geopolitical tensions.

By 0914 GMT, the front month contract was up $1.08 at $113.09 a barrel. U.S. crude futures were up 70 cents at $92.56 a barrel at the same time.

Spain’s crisis budget for 2013 based on spending cuts pleased markets, whilst comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran’s nuclear programme are also said to be supporting oil. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)

