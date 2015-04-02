Brent crude hits session low, anticipating nuclear talks announcement

April 2 (Reuters) - Oil extended losses in volatile trading on Thursday afternoon, in anticipation of details to be announced by Iran and world powers on talks aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

North Sea Brent crude, the more widely-used global benchmark for oil, was down $2.80, or 5 percent, at $54.30 a barrel by 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), after hitting a session low of $54.06.

U.S. crude futures were down $1.70, or 3.4 percent, at $48.39 a barrel, after falling to $48.15 earlier. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)