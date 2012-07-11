FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil futures rise $1 a barrel
#Energy
July 11, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. oil futures rise $1 a barrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures rose $1 a barrel, pushing WTI to $84.91 as of 0739 GMT on Wednesday as investors expected U.S. inventory data to reveal a decline in crude oil stocks for a third week in a row.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to be released later on Wednesday are expected to show a decline in oil stocks after statistics from the American Petroleum Institute showed a 695,000 barrel fall in U.S. crude inventories in the week to July 6.

Such a stocks decline in the world’s largest oil consumer would be a bullish factor for oil demand. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

