U.S. oil futures rise $1 a barrel

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures rose $1 a barrel, pushing WTI to $84.91 as of 0739 GMT on Wednesday as investors expected U.S. inventory data to reveal a decline in crude oil stocks for a third week in a row.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to be released later on Wednesday are expected to show a decline in oil stocks after statistics from the American Petroleum Institute showed a 695,000 barrel fall in U.S. crude inventories in the week to July 6.

Such a stocks decline in the world’s largest oil consumer would be a bullish factor for oil demand. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)