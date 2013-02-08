FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent's premium to U.S. crude tops $23 a barrel
February 8, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brent's premium to U.S. crude tops $23 a barrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The premium of international benchmark crude Brent to U.S. oil futures jumped to over $23 a barrel on Friday as concerns mounted about stockpiles of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. contract.

The spread traded out as wide as $23.46 a barrel in early afternoon activity in New York, the widest level since Nov. 23, 2012.

Oil inventories at Cushing have hit a string of record highs this year, depressing the price of U.S. crude relative to Brent.

Market players said an IIR Energy report that heavy maintenance at Phillips 66’s Wood River, Illinois, refinery was starting in late February, which would further exacerbate the build of Cushing inventories, helped widen the spread on Friday.

