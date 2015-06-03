Wild swings in U.S. crude oil baffles trade ahead of OPEC meet

* Intraday move is among 13 largest in 3 months

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - A sudden wave of sell orders early on Wednesday, followed by a bout of buying a couple of hours later whipsawed U.S. crude oil prices, puzzling even veteran traders used to big gyrations in the run-up to an OPEC meeting.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude surged as much as 77 cents per barrel, or 0.6 percent in early trading as almost 5.2 million barrels of crude exchanged hands in just five minutes.

The baffling price jump was one of the biggest in a five-minute interval in the past three months, a period that has been one of the most volatile in years, a Reuters analysis of exchange data shows.

Price moves at that time of the day are not unusual in the London-based Brent contract.

Wild price swings in the U.S. contract are also nothing new, but they are usually clustered after the release of U.S. oil inventory data at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday mornings or in the afternoon at the market close.

While some traders blamed a high frequency algorithmic trade for the move, most agreed it reflected a jumpy market on rising concerns about Greek’s economic crisis, ahead of U.S. government oil data and in the run up to Friday’s U.S. jobs data and OPEC meet to decide whether to alter its production ceiling.

The overall consensus from members in Vienna, however, was that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will keep its output ceiling in tact. Only a few analysts, including Morgan Stanley, have tabled the possibility of a cut.

“If you don’t have a strong stomach, you should probably stay on the sidelines today and Friday,” said Oliver Sloup at IITrader.

On Wednesday, the market began to roil at 5:25 a.m. EDT (1025 GMT) when almost 10,000 lots of July U.S. crude contracts, equivalent to 10 million barrels of crude, changed hands in a 20-minute interval, sending futures down 76 cents.

Traders said the selling was due to bearish comments from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The move was compounded as BP’s chief executive told an OPEC seminar he expects oil price softness in the second half of the year, while Iraq’s oil minister said 100,000 barrels per day of additional exports would come online this month.

Brent also moved lower amid heavy volumes while gold futures slipped to their intraday low.

The rebound over two hours later was even more sudden.

At 7:40 a.m., almost 5,200 lots of July contracts, equivalent to 5.2 million barrels of crude, traded in just five minutes, erasing those losses and sending futures up 77 cents.

While the volumes that traded were not so significant, the spike ahead of the oil inventory data was conspicuous for its size band speed, shocking most traders.

There were no obvious headlines from the OPEC seminar to reverse those losses and some traders clung to a weaker dollar , rather than oil supply to explain the swings.

“People are looking for direction from other sources beyond the supply-demand dynamics,” said John Kilduff at Again Capital. (Additional reporting from Robert Gibbons and Catherine Ngai in New York; Himanshu Ojha and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Josephine Mason and Marguerita Choy)