US oil dips $2 on global demand fear, spread trade

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude traded down $2 a barrel in early U.S. activity on Monday, pressured by ongoing concerns about struggling global demand for oil.

Front-month November U.S. crude oil futures traded as low as $89.79 a barrel, versus Friday’s settle of $91.86. International benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 to lows of $113.58 a barrel, finding some support from delays in the return of North Sea fields from maintenance.

Concerns about North Sea supplies helped push Brent’s premium to U.S. crude out to near $24 a barrel.