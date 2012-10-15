FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US oil dips $2 on global demand fear, spread trade
October 15, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

US oil dips $2 on global demand fear, spread trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude traded down $2 a barrel in early U.S. activity on Monday, pressured by ongoing concerns about struggling global demand for oil.

Front-month November U.S. crude oil futures traded as low as $89.79 a barrel, versus Friday’s settle of $91.86. International benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 to lows of $113.58 a barrel, finding some support from delays in the return of North Sea fields from maintenance.

Concerns about North Sea supplies helped push Brent’s premium to U.S. crude out to near $24 a barrel.

Editing by Dale Hudson

