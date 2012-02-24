WAfrica Crude-Nigerian pressured as April volumes rise

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials were expected to come under pressure, traders said on Friday, after news of what was expected to be the biggest loading programme for four months. Africa's top oil producer is expected to sell around 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in April in 70 full or part cargoes, up from 1.87 million bpd in 65 cargoes in March, traders quoted provisional loading programmes as showing. Nigeria's new Usan oilfield will contribute most of the extra oil in April, pumping almost 100,000 bpd. News of April trades for Nigerian benchmark Qua Iboe had not yet emerged but were expected to be towards the bottom of the range seen for March. NIGERIA * Total said on Friday it had started production at the offshore oilfield Usan, of which it is the operator, on schedule. Traders expected initial volumes to be stored and the first vessels to load in about six weeks. Total, Exxon and Glencore will load the first Usan cargoes, totalling almost 3 million barrels. The Total and ExxonMobil cargoes will both be sold by tender, traders said. * Yoho: will load two 950,000-barrel cargoes in April. * Qua Iboe: details of the first benchmark deals were awaited. Traders assessed April cargo values towards the bottom of the range of March spot sales, near dated Brent plus $2.50 per barrel. ANGOLA * Almost half of the 56 cargoes of Angolan crude available for April loading have been sold, traders said. TENDERS * CPC Taiwan bought via tender 3 million barrels of Angolan Nemba crude, 2 million barrels of Cabinda and 1 million barrels of Palanca crude to be delivered in three VLCCs in May. * Traders have been closely watching two tenders from Indonesia. Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has issued two tenders to buy sweet crude for May-July delivery. Petral is seeking offers for Nigerian Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Escravos for May-June delivery. The tender closed on Feb. 22 with bids valid until Feb. 24. * India's Bharat Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will also release the result of tenders to buy light sweet for April loading. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Anthony Barker)