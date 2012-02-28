WAfrica Crude-Nigerian April slow to start, tenders eyed

* Qua Iboe offered at dated plus $3.40 * Some Angolan grades sold out * Result of two Asian tenders awaited LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil trade for April remained at a slow place on Tuesday, traders said, as participants awaited the outcome of buying tenders, and sellers pitched offers at firm levels. On Angolan crudes, trade remains steady and brisk demand has already cleared out some grades, including new crude Pazflor. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: A seller was offering April-loading crude at dated plus $3.40 this week, a trader said. Value was pegged at dated plus $2.70 to plus $2.80, on a par with Monday. "There's a few shorts out there, so that provides a base of support," said a trader of the rise in asking prices. * Bonny: Pegged at a discount of 20 cents or more to Qua Iboe. Traders cited the potential for disruption to supply as reducing the value of Bonny compared with Qua, even though Bonny output has been stable lately. * Africa's top oil producer is expected to sell around 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in April in 70 full or part cargoes, up from 1.87 million bpd in 65 cargoes in March, traders quoted provisional loading programmes as showing. ANGOLA * Some grades are already sold out for April, including Pazflor. China's CNOOC was heard to have bought three of the month's six cargoes loading April 6-7, April 15-16 and April 20-21. * Girassol. Traders said three cargoes remained and recent deals have been done around dated plus $2.20. * Cabinda: Valued at dated plus $1.30 to plus $1.50. TENDERS * The result of India's Bharat Petroleum 's tender to buy light sweet crude for April loading was expected to emerge on Wednesday. * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has a buying tender running for May-July delivery. A trader did not expect the result to emerge before Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)