February 29, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 6 years

WAfrica Crude-Nigerian still slow, tenders in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Qua Iboe last heard offered at dated plus $3.40
    * Some Angolan grades sold out
    * Morgan Stanley said to win Bharat tender

    LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude trading for
April has yet to begin in earnest,  traders said on Wednesday,
although talk of lower offers and the award of one Asian tender
suggested activity could soon step up.	
    Buyers and sellers of Nigerian crude have been far apart
this week, slowing down trade. Buyers have cited relatively firm
offers and a narrowing of refining margins in some regions.	
    More of Angola's crudes were heard to be finding homes,
leaving more grades cleared out for April.	
            	
    NIGERIA	
    * Qua Iboe: Exxon was thought to be the seller offering
April-loading crude at dated plus $3.40 this week. There was
talk on Wednesday of a lower offer being shown in the market at
dated plus $3.20, but no such offer was confirmed.	
    Notional value was pegged at dated plus $2.70 to plus $2.80,
steady versus Tuesday.	
    * Bonny: Pegged at a discount of 20 cents or 30 cents to Qua
Iboe. 	
	
    ANGOLA	
    * Nemba is the latest grade to be sold out for April,
according to traders. Recent deals have been done at around
dated plus $1.20 to plus $1.30.	
    * Dalia: Valued at dated plus 20 cents to plus 30 cents.	
    * Hungo: Pegged at dated minus 30 cents to minus 40 cents. 	
    * Girassol. Traders said two or three cargoes remained and
recent deals have been done around dated plus $2.20.	
    	
    TENDERS 	
    * Morgan Stanley won Bharat Petroleum's tender to
buy light, sweet crude for April with a Very Large Crude Carrier
of Agbami and Qua Iboe, traders said.	
    * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy
firm Pertamina, has a buying tender running for May-July
delivery. A trader did not expect the result to emerge before
Friday.	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)

