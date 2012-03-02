FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-First Nigeria Usan sold, Angola weaker
#Industrials
March 2, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 6 years

WAfrica Crude-First Nigeria Usan sold, Angola weaker

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The first cargo of
Nigerian Usan crude was sold on Friday, while differentials were
seen weakening across the barrel due to the thinner arbitrage
window to Asia and weaker refining margins, traders said.	
            	
    NIGERIA	
    * They said Total sold Usan for April 9-10 to Spain's Cepsa
at an undisclosed price. Total and Cepsa could not be reached
for comment.	
    * Exxon's tender to sell its Usan cargo for April 18-19 will
close next week. It was not clear if Glencore sold its
April 28-29 cargo. 	
    * Qua Iboe was notionally assessed at around dated Brent
plus $2.70/$2.80 a barrel. Bonny Light was assessed around 10-15
cent discounts to Qua Iboe.	
    * It was not clear if Agbami and Akpo, which were offered on
Thursday, were sold.	
	
    ANGOLA	
    * About six to 10 of April cargoes remained unsold,
including Girassol, Cabinda and Dalia.	
    * Dalia was still holding its premium to dated Brent, being
assessed around 30 cents a barrel.	
    * "With flat price up and fuel cracks lower, it should come
under pressure," a trader said.	
    * Cabinda was assessed around dated Brent plus $1.30 a
barrel. But one Asian buyer said the price would be too high to
be shipped to Asia as the Brent/Dubai Exchange for Swaps (EFS)
had been widening.	
    * "I would not pay that price now. The EFS is a lot wider
than last month," the trader said. 	
    * The prompt EFS was about $4.69 a barrel on Friday,
compared with $2.99 a barrel in early February.	
    	
    TENDERS 	
    * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy
firm Pertamina, did not award its tender to buy light crude for
May-July delivery. It was the second time the company was
issuing the tender and it did not award the first tender either.	
    * Traders cited the high Brent price and the wider
Brent/Dubai EFS as the reason for not awarding the tender. This
was not confirmed by Petral.	
    	
    OTHER CRUDE	
    * Traders said some Gabonese crude, including Rabi Light and
Mandji, were still available to sell.	
    	
    DATABASE 	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson and
James Jukwey)

