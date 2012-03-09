WAfrica Crude-Awaiting Asian demand

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - West African crude oil differentials stayed under pressure on Friday as traders awaited news of the latest batch of Asian buying tenders. Two large Indian refiners and two other state-owned Asian oil companies have tendered to buy sweet crudes this week and together the purchases could soak up around 8 million barrels. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Nigeria's benchmark grade asked around dated Brent plus $3.00 a barrel but buyers were still looking for closer to dated plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel. * Bonny Light: Qua Iboe minus 10 cents. * Usan: Exxon was still offering its Usan loading April 18-19 on a spot basis around dated Brent plus 50 cents after failing to attract buyers via a formal tender. Traders assessed the new Nigerian grade about 30 cents per barrel lower than that level. Traders said the first Usan cargo was reported to have been sold by Total to Cepsa at around dated Brent plus 20 cents, but this was not confirmed by either party. ANGOLA * Most of the April loading programme has been cleared with just a handful of stems still available. These included: * Girassol: two April cargoes unsold, one from Exxon loading April 3-4, which may be heading into its own system. Girassol was assessed around dated Brent plus $2.00. * Cabinda: one cargo reported available, asking around dated Brent plus $1.40, but buyers assessed the value closer to plus $1.15. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in May. Results were due by Thursday but details remained unclear. * Indonesian state oil company Pertamina has tendered to buy light, sweet crude via its Singapore marketing arm Petral for spot May delivery and May-July delivery and validity expired on Friday. * India's BPCL has also tendered to buy sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April with validity until March 14). DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)