WAfrica Crude-Supported by Asian demand

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - West African crude oil differentials picked up a little on Monday as Asian end-users scooped another dozen or so cargoes via buying tenders and on a spot basis. Ten million barrels of Nigerian crude was placed into India and Indonesian end-consumers via buying tenders for delivery from May onwards, underpinning values for the key Nigerian benchmarks, Qua Iboe and Bonny Light. Spot cargoes have also been mopped up by traders and Asian buyers, leaving far fewer Nigerian April liftings for key grades, traders said. Angolan spot cargoes are already almost entirely placed with end-users. NIGERIA * Still more than a dozen Nigerian cargoes available for April lifting, traders said. * Qua Iboe: firmer. Nigeria's benchmark grade asked around dated Brent plus $3.00 to plus $3.20 a barrel with buyers looking for closer to dated plus $2.80 - 10-20 cents per barrel higher than the position in the middle last week. * Bonny Light: still trading at a discount to Qua Iboe of around minus 10 cents. ANGOLA * Most of the April loading programme has been cleared with just a handful of stems still available. * Girassol: assessed a little higher at around dated Brent plus $2.10 to plys $2.20. * Cabinda: offered around dated Brent plus $1.40, but buyers assessed the value closer to plus $1.15. ASIAN TENDERS * Indonesian state oil company Pertamina bought 2 million barrels per month for May, June and July of light, sweet Nigerian crude oil in a tender via its Singapore marketing arm Petral, traders said on Monday. Petral bought one cargo each of Qua Iboe and Bonny Light, they said. A separate tender, for spot delivery in May, was not awarded. It re-issued the spot tender with offers due by March 14 and validity until a day later. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude in a tender awarded on Friday, traders said. IOC took 2 million barrels of Qua Iboe from Morgan Stanley in a VLCC and another 1 million barrels each of Nigerian Bonga and Forcados coloaded in a VLCC from Shell. Prices were not disclosed. * Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has also tendered to buy sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April with validity until March 14. Results were expected at the end of the week, traders said.