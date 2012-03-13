WAfrica Crude-Nigeria struggles on wide Brent-US spread

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Differentials on Nigerian crude for April loading dipped on Tuesday as a wide Brent-U.S. crude spread kept U.S. demand at bay. By 1834 GMT, the premium of Brent futures to U.S. crude futures was around $19.46 a barrel, compared with about $15.60 at the end of February. CL-LCO1=R Some sellers have offered their Nigerian cargoes to an Indian tender, which is likely to the last Asian demand for April-loading barrels. But the competition from Libyan barrels in the Indian market has been increasing, traders said. NIGERIA * Roughly 20 cargoes of Nigerian crude were still available, including at least two Bonny Light and five Qua Iboe. * Traders said Glencore sold its Usan cargo for April 28-29 to Cepsa, which also bought the same crude from Total for April 9-10. * Price details for the Usan deals were not available and these were not confirmed. * Exxon was offering its Usan cargo yesterday at parity to dated Brent on Monday, lowering the offer price from dated plus 30 cents per barrel last week. * Traders assessed the differentials for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe anywhere between dated Brent plus $2.50 and $2.75 a barrel. * Cargo holders were placing many Nigerian cargoes into the buy tender issued by Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) for the second half of April. The tender is likely to conclude the Asian demand for West African crude for April. * BPCL plans to buy sweet barrels in the second half of April, with validity until March 14. Results were expected at the end of the week, traders said. * Some traders said Libyan light sweet crude has been also offered into the same tender. ANGOLA * Two cargoes of Girassol, which have remained unsold, have been offered into the BPCL tender. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)